KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spending time hiking around trails found in Tennessee State Parks is exactly what officials are offering as people look to the new year and resolutions. An initiative launched across all 50 states is calling for hikers to hit the trails on New Year's Day.

Most of the hikes will be guided by park rangers. First Day Hikes are designed for all ages and abilities and are offered at all times of the day, according to Tennessee State Parks.