(WJHL) Elaine Rock, Executive Director and Dr. Michelle Durham, Clinical Director of Audiology of Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing tell us about a special event coming up December 15th called “Hearing for the Holidays”.
For more information visit www.BRSH.org.
Hearing for the Holidays
(WJHL) Elaine Rock, Executive Director and Dr. Michelle Durham, Clinical Director of Audiology of Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing tell us about a special event coming up December 15th called “Hearing for the Holidays”.