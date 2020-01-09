Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Savory Oatmeal with Greens and Bacon

Servings: 6, 1 cup servings

Calories per Serving: 175 calories

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

 2 Cups of water

 1 cup of Non-Dairy Milk

 ¾ Tsp Salt

 1 ¼ Cups of Gluten-Free Rolled Oats

 8 slices of Bacon

 ½ Cup Mushrooms, sliced

 2 Cloves of Garlic

 1 ½ Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

 1/3 Cup of Kale

Instructions:

Bring water, milk, and salt to a boil in a saucepan, then stir in oats. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 20-25 minutes, until desired consistency. Stir a few times during while they cook, but not too much or the oats will get gummy. Meanwhile heat cast iron skillet to medium high and cook the bacon in batches, flipping once and letting the pieces get crispy. Set on a towel to drain. Leave 2 tablespoons bacon grease in the pan and add mushrooms, stirring to coat. Return heat to medium and cook for 6-7 minutes, until mushrooms are softened and browned. Remove mushrooms from pan and set aside. Add the olive oil and bring to medium-high heat. Stir in garlic and let cook for 1 minute, until fragrant, then add Kale Italia greens and 1/4 teaspoons salt. Stir to coat, turn heat down to medium, and cook for 3 minutes, until greens are wilted. Assemble each bowl with greens, mushrooms and bacon. Drizzle with some of the leftover bacon fat if you desire.

Overnight Oats

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 clean jar with lid 1/2 cup rolled oats (1/2 cup = about half the jar) 1 cup milk (eg. soy milk, almond milk) 1/4 -1/2 cup fruit 2 tbsp nuts and/or seeds (optional) 1 tsp cinnamon (or other spices like cardamom or vanilla extract) 1-2 tsp your favorite sweetener.

Instructions

Start by adding dry oats to jar

Layer fruit, spice, sweetener and nuts, if desired, of choice

Pour liquid over top of the fruit and oats

Place cover over jar and refrigerate overnight (make no more than 3 days ahead)

Muffin Tin Breakfast Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 cup of toppings of choice (suggested: chopped spinach, tomato, and onions or ¾ cup salsa)

¼ cup of finely shredded cheese of your choice

12 Eggs

Pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Line muffin wells with paper liners and spray with cooking spray.

Divide toppings and cheese into the bottom of each muffin cup.

Crack eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add pepper to season (optional). Whisk egg mixture until egg yolks are broken and well blended.

Pour egg mixture evenly into each muffin well, making sure not to fill past the top of the paper liner.

Bake 12-15 minutes until set.

Carefully remove eggs/ liners from muffin tin.

Unwrap and Enjoy!