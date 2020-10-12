October is Haunted Happenings Month at the Kingsport Public Library. Throughout the month, there will be a variety of virtual programs, competitions and activities. Chris Markley joins us with all the details.
For more information visit www.KingsportLibrary.org
Haunted Happenings Month at Kingsport Public Library
