(WJHL) Kelli Hauldren from Boone High School and Michelle Turner, Hannah Harrison’s mother tell us about a new program to honor the life of Michelle’s daughter, Hannah. It is called Hannah’s Grace. It is a partnership with Holston Medical Group, Hannah’s family and the Daniel Boone High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Club. The program is dedicated to supporting those interested in becoming a nurse.

To donate to the Hannah’s Grace project, checks can made out to “Daniel Boone High School” and sent to Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Dr., Gray, TN 37615, with “Hannah’s Grace donation” in the memo line.

All donations will go toward uniforms and clinical supplies for students participating in clinical internships and HOSA competitions. For more on this partnership, please click here.