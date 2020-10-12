Enter our Halloween Photo Contest!

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
(WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler joins us with all the details on our new Halloween Photo Contest.
COMING UP!: We’ve got a new photo #CONTEST going on, and I’m going to tell you all about it on @DaytimeTri in just a few minutes! Join us on CBS! pic.twitter.com/nz9RoYBbjt— Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) October 12, 2020
We want you to share your Halloween fun with us and be entered to win a $100 Food City Gift Card.
Click HERE to enter!
NEW contest on https://t.co/bdvqwaPuAh! Submit your best Halloween photo and you will be entered to win a gift card from Food City!Details HERE: https://t.co/ymv0yMskYF pic.twitter.com/TM4S0Ws1JB— WJHL (@WJHL11) October 12, 2020
