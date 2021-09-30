(WJHL) Kelly Odom, Community Outreach Liaison for Guardian Angels for Soldier’s Pets tells us about a local chapter of this organization.
Their mission is assisting active duty service members, wounded warriors, veterans, and their beloved companion animals or assistance service canines through various assistance programs.
For more information or to help with fostering pets please visit www.gafsp.org.
Guardian Angels for Soldier’s Pets launches local chapter
