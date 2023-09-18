Amber Rader & Candace Wiggin with Greenwood Methodist Church in Greeneville, get us ready for the 10th annual Homemade Apple Butter Day, that will see more than 1,200 pints of apple butter made and sold on September 23rd!
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Amber Rader & Candace Wiggin with Greenwood Methodist Church in Greeneville, get us ready for the 10th annual Homemade Apple Butter Day, that will see more than 1,200 pints of apple butter made and sold on September 23rd!