Daytime Tri-Cities

Greeneville's City Garage Car Museum

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

Kent Bewley, owner of the City Garage Car Museum, joins us with info on his business plus their upcoming 4th of July/10th Anniversary celebration.

For more information call (423) 638-6971 or check out www.citygaragecarmuseum.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos