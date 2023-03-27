WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 10:35 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 10:35 AM EDT
Integrative Dietitian Nutritionist Monique Richard, shares with us recipes for roasted chickpeas, hummus, black bean brownies, and aquafaba!
For more information go to eatrightrx.com
