Graveyard Tales Returns to Rocky Mount

(WJHL) Linda Poland of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild tells us about Graveyard Tales coming up on Aug. 6 & 7 at 7 p.m. at Rocky Mount State Historic Site.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased at Jonesborough.com/tickets, or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Cash will only be accepted at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis. Graveyard Tales is not recommended for children under 12. For additional information about the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, visit www.storytellersguild.org.
