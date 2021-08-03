Graveyard Tales Returns to Rocky Mount

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department on Tuesday released the full incident report of the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 31.

According to the report, officers were inside the Wilderness Resort manager's office investigating a theft, when a transmission came over the security guards' radio about an incident at Soaky Mountain, however, the nature of the call wasn't clear. Shortly after, another call came through stating that someone had been shot.