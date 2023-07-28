(WJHL) Cheryl Trzcinkski and Peggy Linthicum tell us about Grace Manor and how they are helping children in need in our area.

On Monday, July 31st they will have a bus at Bluff City Elementary school from 10 a. ~ 2 p. for a “Fill the Bus” event. Bluff City Family Committee has volunteers lined up to pack about 300 donated backpacks for the kiddos for distribution on August 5th..

