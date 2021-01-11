Last year took a toll on everyone in some way – from how we spend time with family and friends to how we promote mental health and practice self-care. For some, the “new normal” even brought a whole new set of issues for skincare.
Becca Lawson explains. Visit www.cerave.com for more.
Good Skincare for the new year
Last year took a toll on everyone in some way – from how we spend time with family and friends to how we promote mental health and practice self-care. For some, the “new normal” even brought a whole new set of issues for skincare.