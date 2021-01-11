Good Skincare for the new year

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

Last year took a toll on everyone in some way – from how we spend time with family and friends to how we promote mental health and practice self-care. For some, the “new normal” even brought a whole new set of issues for skincare.
Becca Lawson explains. Visit www.cerave.com for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories