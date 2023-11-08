Aaron Murphy with Good Samaritan Ministries, shares with us how they are looking to help 550 families with children and 150 Seniors in need this Thanksgiving and Christmas season!
For more information call 423-928-0288 or go to goodsamjc.org
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
