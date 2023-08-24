Karen Hubbs with The Goose Chase, gets us ready for the “Goliath at the Gorge” race at Doe River Gorge, that features more than 20 obstacles over 6 miles!
For more information go to GoliathRace.com or go to thegoosechase.org
by: Chris McIntosh
