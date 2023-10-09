(WJHL) Andy Dietrich of Champion Chevrolet and Mary Steadman with Friends of Warriors Path State Park tell us about a new event, a golf tournament to raise money for some improvements and repairs to Warrior’s Path State Park.
For more information please visit www.friendsofwarriorspathstatepark.com.
(WJHL) Andy Dietrich of Champion Chevrolet and Mary Steadman with Friends of Warriors Path State Park tell us about a new event, a golf tournament to raise money for some improvements and repairs to Warrior’s Path State Park.