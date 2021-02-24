Glamping with The Sophisticated Nomad

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside one of the beautiful furnished glamping tents set up at USA Raft Adventure Resort to talk with Travis Woodall owner of The Sophisticated Nomad to learn more about this unique business and awesome opportunity for families.
For more information visit www.TheSophisticatedNomad.com and www.USARaft.com.

