Jenny Boggs tells us how Bristol Faith in Action has been helping families since 2001. Boggs also tells us about the increase in needs by the community during the pandemic. You can help this organization by helping the United Way during Giving Tuesday Now.
To make a donation visit NETNSWVArelief.org
Giving Tuesday Now: Spotlight on Bristol Faith in Action
