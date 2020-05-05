Breaking News
Kingsport PD attempting to find mother, 10-year-old daughter for welfare check

Giving Tuesday Now: Spotlight on Bristol Faith in Action

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

Jenny Boggs tells us how Bristol Faith in Action has been helping families since 2001. Boggs also tells us about the increase in needs by the community during the pandemic. You can help this organization by helping the United Way during Giving Tuesday Now.
To make a donation visit NETNSWVArelief.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories