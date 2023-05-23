Aaron Murphy with Good Samaritan, shares with us all of the details of their “Summer Food” program, “Back to School Backpack” program, and “Give Where You Live” campaign!
Fore more information call 423-928-0288 or go to goodsamjc.org
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Aaron Murphy with Good Samaritan, shares with us all of the details of their “Summer Food” program, “Back to School Backpack” program, and “Give Where You Live” campaign!
Fore more information call 423-928-0288 or go to goodsamjc.org