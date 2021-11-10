(WJHL) Angela Huffine with Girls of the Run of Northeast Tennessee, Cora Gilham from Cherokee Elementary School, Elynn Thomas from Lake Ridge Elementary School, and Anna Capps from Towne Acres Elementary School talk about the program and the upcoming event being held on the campus of ETSU.
Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee will Host the 5K Event on Saturday, November 13th at 3pm.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com.
Girls on the Run 5k
(WJHL) Angela Huffine with Girls of the Run of Northeast Tennessee, Cora Gilham from Cherokee Elementary School, Elynn Thomas from Lake Ridge Elementary School, and Anna Capps from Towne Acres Elementary School talk about the program and the upcoming event being held on the campus of ETSU.