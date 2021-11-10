Girls on the Run 5k

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

The TBI tweeted that the agency "is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer]," adding that the lack of answers and developments in the case is frustrating to all investigators who continue the search.