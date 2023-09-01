Nikki Hughes and Jacob Higginbotham stopped by the Daytime studio, to get us ready for the 1st annual “The Big Dill” pickleball tournament to benefit Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County!
For more information go to girlsincjc.com/pickleball
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Nikki Hughes and Jacob Higginbotham stopped by the Daytime studio, to get us ready for the 1st annual “The Big Dill” pickleball tournament to benefit Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County!
For more information go to girlsincjc.com/pickleball