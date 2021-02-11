Girl Scouts Cookies shipped to your door

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Sandy Hubbell, with the Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachian tell us how we can find Girl Scout Cookies this year, and why it’s important to support the cause by enjoying these annual favorites.
For more information or to order visit www.iwantcookies.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories