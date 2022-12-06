Nita Thompson of Milo’s Tea shares a recipe for chocolate chip cookies that we can make ahead of time then share as gifts!

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Gift:

(2 Dozen Cookies)

1 1/2 c brown sugar

1 c sugar

2 sticks salted butter (melted)

2 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

1 tsp baking soda

2 1/2 c all purpose flour

8 oz semi sweet or milk chocolate chips/ chunks

Stir together melted butter, sugars, vanilla and eggs until well mixed. Add combined flour and baking soda. Fold in chocolate pieces until mixed. Less mixing makes chewier cookies, more makes cakier texture.



Scoop cookies with spring ice cream scoop and place on parchment lined cookie sheet. Freeze dough balls for 1-2 hours. Put into gift bags or containers for gifting with instructions: Bake @ 350F for about 15 min or until edges are light golden.

For more information visit www.DrinkMilos.com.