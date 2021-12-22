Gift Ideas from Downtown Johnson City

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Over 130 years after being buried in the pedestal, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is being opened today. Historic preservation experts are opening the lead box at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond. According to Gov. Ralph Northam, the capsule is said to contain items related to the Confederacy.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking the monument's pedestal down. Northam said that last week when workers successfully found the time capsule, it was about 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal tower. Initially, the search had only been in the base.