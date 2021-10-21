Ghouls Night Out to Benefit Meals on Wheels

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Randy Callahan, the Executive Director of the Abingdon Community Center tells us about Ghouls Night Out to raise money for Meals On Wheels. The event will be held Friday, October 29th beginning at 4pm.
For more information call the Abingdon Community Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories