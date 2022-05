Shannon Vaughn from Bare Bones BBQ and Frank Lett from Visit Kingsport, gets us ready for the “Racks” portion of Racks by the tracks by taking a look at Bare Bones BBQ’s award winning ribs! We also caught up with Michael Iglehart from White Claw Seltzer, to find out more about what White Claw will be offering tasters during Racks by the Tracks!

For more information on Bare Bones BBQ call 423-212-0774 or go to bonesbbq.com