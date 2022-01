KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The return of widespread air travel in 2021 brought a sharp rise in firearm discoveries at airport security checkpoints across the nation, with discoveries at Tennessee's five commercial airports up nearly 75% compared to 2020.

TSA screened approximately 585 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide in 2021, an 81 percent increase over the approximately 324 million screened in 2020. Roughly 10.7 million were screened at the five commercial Tennessee airports, an 88 percent increase over 2020 screenings.