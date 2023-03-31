Samantha Miranda with Trek Bicycle in Johnson City, gets us ready to for two great things….bicycle riding and tacos! “Taco Trek” takes off on April 4th in downtown Johnson City.
For more information call 423-797-8735
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Samantha Miranda with Trek Bicycle in Johnson City, gets us ready to for two great things….bicycle riding and tacos! “Taco Trek” takes off on April 4th in downtown Johnson City.
For more information call 423-797-8735