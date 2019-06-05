Daytime Tri-Cities

Fun Summertime Events in Downtown Kingsport

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:42 PM EDT

Allie Hinds-Adams with the Downtown Kingsport Association joins Daytime Tricities to detail some fun events coming up in the Model City such as Sip & Stroll, the July 4th Celebration, and Busking Around the World!

For more information call (423) 246-6550 or visit Downtown Kingsport's website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos