(WJHL) Amy Lynn sits down with Ellen Liston for breakfast at Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café in Pigeon Forge to learn about this very unique, very fun place that offers amazing food and entertainment.
For more information visit them online at www.FrizzleChickenFarmHouseCafe.com.
Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café offers “EGG-cellent” Family Fun
(WJHL) Amy Lynn sits down with Ellen Liston for breakfast at Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café in Pigeon Forge to learn about this very unique, very fun place that offers amazing food and entertainment.