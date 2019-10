This weekend at the Johnson City Public Library you have the opportunity to buy books at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale gets underway! Kathy Hall joins us to tell us all about it!

The Friends of the Library Fall Book sale is open to the public in the library’s Jones meeting room. Paperbacks cost $1 and hardcovers cost $3; children’s hardback books are $1 and paperbacks are $0.25. all proceeds support Johnson City Public Library.