Tracy & John Darr from Stanley’s Produce, show us how they make delicious corn salsa! Here is the recipe:

4 cups of corn

1 cup of strawberries

1 cup of blueberries

1 cup of red onion

1 cup of cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper

1 anaheim pepper

2 cups of tomatoes

1 cup of lime juice

1 tsp of salt

1 avocado

1 tomatillo

mix together and serve with chips

For more information call (423) 232-1985 or go to facebook.com/stanleysproduce