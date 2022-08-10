(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022.

The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be held on the JCCHC grounds, located at 2151 Century Lane, Johnson City.