Daytime Tri-Cities

Fourth of July Decoration Tips

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:54 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:54 AM EDT

The Effortless Girl, Julie Loven, joins us on Daytime with some great tips on how to save money on decorations and accessories for the fourth of July! 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos