Jacob Meadows a Foster Care Recruiter and Trainer for Youth Villages tells us about the need for foster families in Tennessee. He also shares what it takes to be a foster parent and how Youth Villages can help.
For more information on foster care with Youth Villages www.youthvillages.org/foster or call 1-888-MY-YV-KID.
