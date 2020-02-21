Food City’s Chef JJ shows us delicious vegetarian options

(WJHL) Chef Jimmie Jones with Food City shows us how to make a meatless burger with wonderful flavor

JJ’s Better Burger

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups cooked white or brown short grain rice

2 cups TVP Bob’s Red Mill

2 cups vegetable broth

3 tbsp. potato flakes

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 cups chopped shitake mushrooms

pinch red pepper flakes

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Soy Sauce

2 tbsp. julienne beets

If you want it with more density, add 3 tbsp. of potato flour or tapioca flour to the final mix before blending.

Preparation:

Cook the short grain brown rice according to package directions and set aside,

Place 2 cups TVP in a medium-sized heat-safe bowl. Bring 2 cups vegetable broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce to a boil then pour into the TVP. Let sit for a few minutes for the TVP to absorb the liquid. Fluff with a fork.

Add the rice and the rest of the ingredients to a food processor and pulse until well mixed but not so much it loses its texture. Add the TVP and pulse just a couple of times so to keep it’s texture.

Form into patties, chill for an hour then cook using your desired method.

Chef JJ makes butternut squash tacos with a special sauce

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Tacos

Ingredients:

1 to 1.5 lb. diced butternut squash (Shortcuts)

1 pack Taco Seasoning

3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1-14oz can Black Beans, rinsed and drained

¾ cup Full Circle Cantina Salsa

1 cup Food Club Ranch Dressing

½ cup Full Circle Cantina Salsa

½ to 1 lb. Shortcuts Fajita Vegetables (peppers and onions)

2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup Ole Fresco crumbling cheese

Choice of Corn and or Flour Tortilla taco shells (6” or smaller)

Other choice toppings

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 450F. Toss butternut squash, taco seasoning, and 3 tbsp. olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, flip or turn and bake for another 10 to 12 minutes or until tender.

In a bowl, mix together ¾ cup salsa and drained and rinsed black beans. Place in a small sauce pan and heat over medium high heat. When it starts to bubble, reduce to simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

In a small sauce pan, heat 2 tbsp. olive oil over medium high heat. Add fajita vegetables, season with salt and pepper. Saute until tender for 5 to 6 minutes. Add Worcestershire and cook for about a minute then remove from heat.

Warm choice of taco shells in the microwave for 10 seconds. Fill taco shell with black beans and butternut squash mixture. Top with vegetables and fresco crumbled cheese and whatever toppings you desire.

Need a side? He's got that too!