Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir gives us some tips to add more variety to the summer grilling season.

Food Club Grilled Honey Lime Chicken

• 2 lbs Food City Fresh boneless chicken tenderloins

• fresh cilantro

• 1 cup Full Circle Organic coconut milk

• 1 tsp Full Circle garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp Food Club salt

• 1/4 tsp Full Circle Market black pepper

• 1 tbsp Food Club soy sauce sauce

• 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup Food Club lime juice

• 1/4 cup Food Club Light Brown Sugar

• 1/4 cup Full Circle 100% Pure Honey

• 3 tbsp Food Club soy sauce

Combine the coconut milk, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and soy sauce in a shallow casserole dish or zip top bag; add chicken and allow to marinade in the refrigerator for 3-12 hours. When ready to cook, make the sauce by whisking together the vinegar, lime juice, brown sugar, honey and soy sauce in a small saucepan, Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until thickened and sauce coats the back of the spoon, about 8-10 minutes; remove from the heat and set aside. Preheat the grill on medium heat and oil the grill grates if needed; removed the chicken for the marinade and place on the grill using tongs. Cook the chicken over medium heat for 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reads 165 F. During the last few minutes of cooking, brush the sauce over the chicken, repeating as desired for a thicker coating and remove from heat. Serve the chicken with the remaining sauce and sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro if desired.

+Pair with grilled corn

Grilled Fish with fruit salsa

When preparing fish for the grill since it has delicate texture avoid over marinading and create a barrier to avoid sticking. Can use cedar plank, sliced citrus, or adding oil to all sides of fish to prevent sticking.

Do not overcrowd the grill. This will lead to uneven cooking and make it harder to flip the cod without tearing it.

Only flip the cod once. Flipping the fish multiple times will lead to it falling apart. So, be patient and only flip it once halfway through cooking.

• 4 4- ounce cod fillets

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• ½ teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• Chopped parsley for serving

• Lemon wedges for serving Pat the cod dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle it with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder, then rub it with the olive oil. Leave at room temperature while preheating the grill. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Coat grill grates with olive oil. Place cod onto the preheated grill. Grill for 4 minutes, then use a spatula to carefully lift the cod off the grill. If it feels sticky, allow it 1-2 more minutes until it releases easily. Flip the cod and cook until the cod starts to flake and reaches internal temperature of 130°F, about 2-4 more minutes. Use a spatula to carefully remove the cod off the grill. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then serve with fresh parsley and lemon wedges, if desired.

Mango Salsa

• 2 medium Ripe mangos

• 1 medium Tomato

• 1 large jalapeno

• 1 medium Red onion

• 1/2 cup Cilantro

• 1/2 cup Corn

• 1/2 cup Black beans

• 1 medium Lime

• 2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 3 tablespoon Honey

• Salt and pepper Slice the Mango on the flat side of the large seed. Then you can trim off the small amount of the fruit on other two sides Cut cross hatch slices into the fruit making sure you don’t go through the skin and taking care not to cut your hand. Hold the fruit with your fingers and push with your thumbs on the skin side of the slice. This should allow you to then cut the cubes of mango into a large bowl. Cut the tomato through the center and remove the seeds. Chop the tomato into small cubes. Deseed and chop jalapeno. Rough chop the cilantro. Chop tomato Add the corn, black beans, vinegar and squeeze the lime into the bowl. Add the honey, mix well and then taste. Salt and pepper to test and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin:

• 2-3 pounds pork tenderloin

• ½ cup soy sauce

• ¼ cup orange juice

• ¼ cup pineapple juice

• 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

• 1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

• 2 cloves garlic, finely minced

In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, orange juice, pineapple juice, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. Place the pork tenderloins in a freezer bag and pour the marinade over the pork. Seal the bag and refrigerate the pork for 8-12 hours, prepare overnight for grilling the next day. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat. Grill the pork tenderloins for 8-12 minutes per side, until the pork is cooked through to 145 degrees F. Tent the pork with foil and let it rest 5-10 minutes before cutting into slices and serving warm

+Pair with Grilled vegetable skewers

Dish In A Dash: Ginger Pork and Peach Kebabs

• 1 lb. Food City Fresh Whole Pork Tenderloin

• 2 each Fresh Peaches

• 1 each Vidalia Onion

• 2 each Bell Pepper

• 3/4 cup G Hughes Orange Ginger Sugar Free Marinade