RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - Gov. Ralph Northam (D- Va.) formally requested federal assistance from President Biden on Thursday, hoping for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would allow grant programs to provide funding to the area.

According to a release by Northam's staff, the area sustained roughly $13.8 million in damages due to severe flooding that began Aug. 30, 2021. Alongside damage to infrastructure along the flood zone, early reports from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and FEMA estimate that 31 homes were destroyed, 27 were significantly damaged and eight received minor damage.