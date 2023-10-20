Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir gives us some ideas for using seasonal squash.

Butternut Squash Curry

1 pack ShortCuts butternut squash

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion

4 garlic cloves

1 tbsp curry powder, medium

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp hot chilli powder

1 -14.5 oz can Food Club fire roasted tomatoes

1 can Full Circle unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup vegetable stock

1 -14.5 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper

To serve

Basmati rice

Cilantro, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 F. Place squash on a large baking tray, drizzle generously with oil salt and pepper, toss and place in the oven for 35-40 minutes until soft through and starting to brown on the edges. In the meantime, start the curry. Add oil to a large pan on medium heat, once melted add finely chopped onion. Stir and fry for a few minutes then add crushed garlic and grated ginger. Leave to cook for a further minute. Add all the spices – Cook for 30 seconds until fragrant, add a little more oil if needed so it doesn’t burn. Add the chopped tomatoes, coconut milk and vegetable stock. Bring to a gentle simmer and let cook for 10 minutes. Add the chickpeas and cook for a further 5-10 minutes, it should have thickened and be nice and creamy and orange in color. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper. If you like it spicy you can add some extra chili powder. Add the roasted butternut squash, stir and serve! Top with some chopped fresh cilantro and serve with basmati rice

Acorn Squash

Stuffed Acorn Squash

1 Acorn Squash large or 2 small ones , cut in the half

1 lbs ground turkey

1/2 Yellow onions large or one small one, chopped

1 celery stalk chopped

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 apple peeled and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon breadcrumbs plain

3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon of garlic salt

3 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper for taste

Preheat the oven to 400 F Cut the bottom and the top of the squash to have flat surfaces on both sides; cut the squash in the middle (vertically) -Using a spoon scoop out all the seeds. Brush both halves of the squash with olive oil, season with garlic salt, and pepper. Place the squash in the oven and roast for 50 min to 1 hour. In the meantime, heat up another tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet. Add turkey, season with salt and pepper, and cook until the meat is cooked through, remove the meat from the pan. Add olive oil, onions, and dried thyme and cook until the onion is translucent (5 minutes); add celery, apple, and cranberries and cook for another 3-4 minutes Return the meat to the pan Add chicken stock, salt, and pepper and cook for another 3 minutes Add breadcrumbs and cheese Stir everything well and check for seasoning Fill out the squash with the meat stuffing Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir to give us some ideas for seasonal produce including beets and pears.

Beet Salad

Ingredients

4 pieces medium size Beets

1/2 cup Walnuts roughly

2 tbsp Food Club Maple syrup

6 cups of Mix green salad

4 tbsp. Balsamic vinaigrette

4 oz Culinary Tours goat cheese





Preheat oven to 375° Peel beets and cut into quarters or cubed to bite size pieces.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper and toss until beets are coated.

Line a baking tray with foil and spread out beets generously on the tray.

Roast in oven about 45min or until beets are cooked.

In a pan, toast walnuts in medium heat.

When done, turn off your heat and pour maple syrup and toss right away until well coated.

Set aside to cool.

In a bed of mixed greens, toss balsamic vinegarette first.

When well tossed add in the goat cheese, walnuts and beets.

Brussel sprouts are nutrient powerhouses, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Part of the cruciferous vegetable family, the sprouts’ cousins include cauliflower, kale, broccoli, cabbage, and collard greens. Tender and sweet when roasted or steamed, they only release their sulfur aroma when overcooked. Try Brussels sprouts sautéed with smoky bacon or shredded and tossed into a kale salad and dressed with a simple lemon vinaigrette.

Try this Sweet and Sour Brussel Sprouts recipe. Oven roasted Brussel sprouts covered in tangy and sweet marinade that perfectly counterbalances the earthy flavor of the sprouts.

Apples.

Antioxidants: Apple peels are rich in antioxidants, most notably quercetin. This nutrient is found in highly pigmented (colorful) foods, including citrus fruits, berries, green tea and red wine.

Fiber: Apples are a good source of fiber, which aids digestion.

Water: Apples are about 85% water, making them a hydrating snack.

Sautéed Maple Apples With Greek Yogurt





2 medium Apples, such as Fuji, Gala or Pink Lady

¼ cup 100% Pure Grade A Organic Maple Syrup

2 tablespoons Butter

1 ½ teaspoons Cinnamon

Sprinkle of Nutmeg

Pinch of Salt

Sprinkle of Light Brown Sugar

½ cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt