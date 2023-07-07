(WJHL) Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shares some ideas for using some of the seasonal fruits like strawberries and blackberries is your dinner salads. She also shares some nutritional benefits of fruit.
CHERRY SMOOTHIE BOWL
This cherry berry smoothie bowl is a delicious combination of sweet & tart flavor
- 1 cup pitted cherries
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1 cup frozen blackberries or raspberries
- 1 banana, sliced and frozen
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- ¾ cup milk
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy.
- Transfer smoothie into a bowl and add your favorite toppings.
Kirby Moir, Registered Dietitian with Food City shares some ideas and recipes for using some seasonal items like squash and tomatoes.
SQUASH & TOMATO CASSEROLE
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1 1/2 cup Food Club Whole wheat panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 medium summer squash (about 3 pounds), cut into rounds
- 2 medium ripe tomato, diced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
- 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese
- ½ cup Culinary Tours shredded Parmesan cheese
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Combine half of the breadcrumbs (3/4 cup), squash, tomato, basil, salt and pepper in a large bowl to combine.
- Coat a 9 by 13 inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the squash mixture in the casserole dish. Top with half (½ cup) of the Italian cheese blend. Add the remaining squash mixture and cover the casserole with foil. Bake until the squash is fork tender, about 50 to 55 minutes.
- Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. Remove foil, top with the remaining Italian cheese blend, Parmesan, and the remaining breadcrumbs. Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and the topping is golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.