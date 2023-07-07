(WJHL) Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shares some ideas for using some of the seasonal fruits like strawberries and blackberries is your dinner salads. She also shares some nutritional benefits of fruit.

CHERRY SMOOTHIE BOWL

This cherry berry smoothie bowl is a delicious combination of sweet & tart flavor

1 cup pitted cherries

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 cup frozen blackberries or raspberries

1 banana, sliced and frozen

2 tbsp chia seeds

¾ cup milk

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy. Transfer smoothie into a bowl and add your favorite toppings.

Kirby Moir, Registered Dietitian with Food City shares some ideas and recipes for using some seasonal items like squash and tomatoes.

SQUASH & TOMATO CASSEROLE

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 1/2 cup Food Club Whole wheat panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 medium summer squash (about 3 pounds), cut into rounds

2 medium ripe tomato, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese

½ cup Culinary Tours shredded Parmesan cheese