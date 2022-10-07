(WJHL) Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir gives us some great ideas and recipes to try during National Seafood Month.

Slow roasted salmon

• 2.5 lb salmon fillet

• Extra virgin olive oil

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

• Lime wedges, for serving

Place a 9×13-inch pan of water on the lower rack of the oven. Preheat the oven to 200F. Coat a large sheet pan liberally with olive oil. Place salmon, skin side down, onto the sheet pan. Season with salt and rub with smoked paprika to coat. Roast the salmon on the middle rack of the oven for 45 minutes or until medium-rare in the thickest part of the fish.



Cod with citrus in parchment paper:

• 4 cups baby greens (kale, chard, spinach or a mix)

• 4 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 4 5-oz wild cod fillets

• 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 tsp sea salt

• 1/8 tsp ground black pepper

• 1 lemon, juiced

• 1 lemon, sliced into rounds

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Tear parchment paper into 15 x 13-inch pieces, enough for each piece of fish. Fold each piece in half to form a crease then open back up.

Divide greens evenly among parchment, placing alongside the crease (not over top). Top each with green onions and cod. Season with equal amounts oil, salt, pepper and lemon juice; top with lemon slices. To close each parchment package, fold along the crease over the fish until the ends of the paper meet. Starting at one end, fold or crunch together the open edges until the entire package is sealed. Repeat with each package. Place parchment packages on a baking sheet; bake 12 minutes.



Crusted Tilapia

• ½ cup whole-wheat bread crumbs

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

• 2 tsp snipped chives

• 2 tsp fresh thyme

• 2 tsp minced fresh garlic

• ½ tsp kosher salt

• ½ tsp ground black pepper

• 4 tilapia fillets, 1 lb total

• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Preheat broiler. On a plate, mix bread crumbs, parsley, chives, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper. Coat tilapia fillets with olive oil, then bread crumb mixture and place on baking sheet.

Broil for about 15 minutes or until fillets are golden brown, flipping halfway through.



Quick Shrimp Tacos

• 8 – 6″ corn tortilla

• 1.5 pounds precooked shrimp

• 1 cup corn

• 2 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt

• 2 tablespoon lime juice

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon cumin

• ½ teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

• 2 cups finely shredded cabbage -Dole coleslaw mix

• Optional: additional cilantro and lime juice for garnish

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium high heat.

Add corn, spread to a single layer.

Cook, without stirring for 3 minutes; stir.

Continue to cook, without stirring for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.

Transfer to a bowl; cool completely.

When the corn is cool, stir together the Greek yogurt, lime juice, salt, seasoning, cilantro, and cabbage.

Add ¼ cup cabbage and corn mixture to each tortilla

Top with 3-4 shrimp,

Garnish with cilantro and squeeze of lime juice



