Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shows us some creative ways to pack a lunch that is delicious and nutritious!

Here are today’s recipes:

Rainbow Bean Salad

1 serving contains 9 g of fiber, meets daily recommended amounts of vitamin A and Vitamin C and good source of iron.

1 (15 ounce) can Full Circle black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can Full Circle kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can Full Circle garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained and rinsed

3 bell peppers (red, yellow, green) – seeded and diced

⅓ cup red onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1-pint grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

For the dressing:

½ cup olive oil

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

To make this rainbow bean salad, you will want to prep all your veggies and open your cans and place them in a bowl. Then in a jar or bowl, you will want to work on adding all the ingredients for your dressing. Place lid on the jar and shake, or use a whisk to mix up the dressing. Pour over the veggies and beans, and toss the salad. Store your rainbow bean salad in the fridge for at least 4 hours or let it sit overnight. Then right before serving give your bean salad a toss, and enjoy.





Taco Skillet Bake:

This is a great meal to make for dinner and have leftovers for the next day. For a lighter meal option I have used ground turkey, you could substitute ground beef or chicken OR use beans in place of meat. This is bright dish filled with fiber from sweet potato and yellow, red and green peppers.

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

2 large sweet potato, diced

1 lb ground turkey or chicken (can also use ground beef)

1 yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

3 belle pepper (red, yellow, green, or orange)

1 (15 ounce) can of Full Circle black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup low sodium salsa

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss sweet potato with 1 tbsp olive oil in an 8×11 or 9×13 baking dish then season with salt & pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes until sweet potato is fork tender. Meanwhile, heat remaining tbsp olive oil over med-high heat in a large skillet. Add ground turkey, onions and garlic, breaking up meat with a slotted spoon, then add chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt. Mix to combine well and cook for 5-6 minutes until meat starts to brown. Remove sweet potatoes from oven and add in turkey mixture along with bell peppers and beans Top with cheddar cheese then bake for 10 minutes until cheese is fully melted. Top with salsa, green onion and cilantro then serve and enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

1 lb medium-sized chicken breasts ( can use rotisserie chicken or canned chicken)

½- 1 cup buffalo wing sauce

4 whole wheat flour tortillas

1/2 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 small red onion, sliced

Optional toppings: tomatoes, bell peppers, banana peppers, celery, shredded carrots

Mix chicken with buffalo sauce.

To whole wheat wrap add romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion.

Roll and slice in half



