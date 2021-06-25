Food City Friday: National Dairy Month

Food City Registered Dietitian Dr. Elizabeth Hall shows us how to make Peanut Butter Trail Mix Muffins in celebration of National Dairy Month.

Peanut Butter Trail Mix Muffins

  • 12 cups all-purpose flour
  • 34 cups dried fruit & nut granola, divided
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 14 teaspoon baking soda
  • 14 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 14 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 12 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 12 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 12 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 12 cup grated carrot
  • Yogurt-Peanut Butter Glaze

For more information visit www.FoodCity.com or www.thedairyalliance.com.

