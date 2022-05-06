Kirby Moir, Registered Dietitian for Food City shows us some dinner ideas and recipes for mom.

Kirby Moir, Registered Dietitian for Food City shows us a strawberry dessert idea for Mother’s Day!

Balsamic Strawberries with Ricotta Cream

Excellent source of: Vitamin C, Manganese

Good source of: Protein, Vitamin K, Calcium, Phosphorus, Selenium

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 (16-ounce) container strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves

Angel food cake





Put the ricotta cheese, honey and vanilla extract into the small bowl of a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

In a small saucepan combine the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow to cool completely.

In a medium bowl, toss the berries with the basil and the balsamic syrup.

Heat grill to medium-high and then lay cut slices of cake onto clean grill grates. Cook until charred, and then flip. This should only take a minute or two per side. Serve slices of grilled cake with strawberries and ricotta.



