Kirby Moir, Registered Dietitian for Food City shows us a strawberry dessert idea for Mother’s Day!
Balsamic Strawberries with Ricotta Cream
Excellent source of: Vitamin C, Manganese
Good source of: Protein, Vitamin K, Calcium, Phosphorus, Selenium
- 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 (16-ounce) container strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves
- Angel food cake
- Put the ricotta cheese, honey and vanilla extract into the small bowl of a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- In a small saucepan combine the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow to cool completely.
- In a medium bowl, toss the berries with the basil and the balsamic syrup.
- Heat grill to medium-high and then lay cut slices of cake onto clean grill grates. Cook until charred, and then flip. This should only take a minute or two per side. Serve slices of grilled cake with strawberries and ricotta.