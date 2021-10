KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has released a series of security measures that will be put in place at Neyland Stadium in the wake of the trash-throwing incident at the conclusion of the Ole Miss game which caused a 20-minute delay and cost the school $250,000 in fines.

Tennessee leadership released a series of security recommendations that will be put in place immediately as well as several future safety considerations. Additionally, the university is investigating 16 reports of students involved with throwing objects on the field and 9 nonstudent attendees have been notified they are ineligible to attend any Tennessee athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.