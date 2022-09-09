(WJHL) Food City Friday registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shows us how to make quick and easy meals using beef.



Moroccan Beef Bowl -Certified Angus Beef Recipe



• 2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® sirloin tip steaks, cut to 1/2-inch cubes

• 3 teaspoons salt, divided

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 teaspoons canola oil

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 small yellow onion, diced

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

• 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

• 2 cups beef broth

• 3 cups butternut squash or sweet potato, diced

• 1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained

• 3 tightly packed cups chopped kale

Season beef with 2-teaspoons salt and 1-teaspoon pepper. Heat a medium Dutch oven or heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid over medium-high heat. Add canola oil and sear beef, working in three batches and adding more oil if needed to brown at least two sides of the beef (about 3 minutes per batch). Reserve beef to a clean plate. Add garlic and onion to pan, reduce heat to medium low. Season with remaining 1-teaspoon salt, sauté 3 minutes while scraping up any browned bits that may have stuck to the pan. Stir in cumin, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and allspice; sauté 1 more minute. Return beef to pan, stir in beef broth, turn heat to medium high and bring to simmer. Reduce to medium low, affix lid and simmer 10 minutes. Finally, add squash, garbanzo beans and kale; return lid and simmer an additional 5 minutes. Remove lid and, with a large spoon, stir all ingredients together to coat all vegetables with broth.

Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shows us how to make these quick and healthy black bean burgers.



Beef and Black Bean Burgers



• 1-1/2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ground beef (93% or leaner)

• ½ cup rolled oats

• 1 (15 ounces) Food Club can black beans, rinsed, drained

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 1 cup minced onion

• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

• 1 to 2 fresh jalapeno peppers, minced

• 1-1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 8 (2 ounce) whole-grain hamburger buns

• 1 ripe avocado, sliced