Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir shares with us some great recipes that economical, quickly made, and tasty!

For more information go to the Food City website

Smoked Caprese Chicken Salad

Serves 3

• 12 oz smoked chicken sausage

• 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

• 2 red bell pepper, chopped (recipe ready peppers)

• 8 oz fresh mozzarella balls in water, halved

• 1 avocado, chopped

• 2 hearts of romaine, chopped

• Fresh chopped basil, optional garnish

Dressing:

• 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

• 3 Tbsp olive oil

• Sea salt, to taste

• Black pepper, to taste

Combine all dressing ingredients and set aside.

Slice the sausage into coins and sauté these in a large skillet over medium heat until nicely browned. While the sausage is browning, halve your tomatoes and mozzarella, chop your avocado, chop bell pepper and chop the romaine.

Combine all ingredients and cover with dressing

Plant Powered Salad

Trying to fit in a variety of plant power and short on time for prep. Try frozen vegetable blends. Birds Eye Power Blend feature non starchy vegetables, whole grains, and beans or lentils- filled with flavor, but with moderate sodium. The Italian style is a blend of lentils, broccoli, leafy greens, bulgur wheat, white beans and lentil zucchini orzo pasta in an Italian style sauce.

Serves 2

• 1 -11.5 oz package Birds Eye Power Blend- Italian Style frozen vegetables

• 4 cups Baby Spring Mix

• 1 medium avocado, diced

• 2 medium chicken breast, cooked – diced

Prepare Birds Eye frozen vegetable in microwave per package instructions.

Carefully remove from microwave and add to spring mix – top with diced avocado and chicken breast.

New Years resolutions often have people avoiding some of their favorite foods, and that might be why it is hard to stick to changes. This is really common for carbohydrate foods, since carbohydrates – like pasta, rice, breads, crackers are a main energy source for the body avoid eliminating and focus on quality.

This quick meal features whole wheat pasta paired with canned pantry items. A flavorful and fiber filled meal perfect for a family meal night or try this as an easy meal prep for lunch.

Mediterranean Pasta Bowls

• 1 pkg (13.25 oz each) Full Cirlce Market – whole wheat rotini, uncooked

• 1 bag (12.6 oz each) Birds Eye® Broccoli Florets

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 can (14.5 oz each) Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic and Oregano, undrained

• 1 can (15 oz each) Food Club cannellini beans, drained, rinsed

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions, adding broccoli last 8 minutes of pasta cook time. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant. Add undrained tomatoes, beans, vinegar and red pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain pasta mixture, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Return pasta and broccoli to saucepan. Add tomato mixture, salt and pepper; toss to coat. If pasta mixture is too dry, add the reserved cooking water, 1/2 cup at a time, until sauce reaches desired consistency.

Another great weeknight meal features whole grain rice, lean protein and sneaks in an extra serving of vegetables.

Cut down preparation time by using broccoli slaw, matchstick carrots, and microwave brown rice cups. Use one pan to brown ground meat of your choice (turkey, chicken, beef, or pork) add seasonings and vegetables and serve up with brown rice.

Turkey Egg Roll in a Bowl

• 1 pound -Ground Turkey -Jennie O 93% lean

• 1 Tablespoon Kikkoman Sesame oil

• 1 oz bag – Harvest Club matchstick carrots

• 1 – 12 oz bag Basket & Bushel broccoli slaw

• 2 – Green onion

• 2 tablespoons Food Club Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce

• 1 pack Minute brown rice cups