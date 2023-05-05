Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir of Food City shows us some great recipes using Avocados. She also tells us about the health benefits of this unique fruit!

Avocado Steak Salad Bowls

For the steak:

1 pound top sirloin grilling steak

2 teaspoon smoked paprika

3/4 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Dash of salt and pepper

For the salad:

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup frozen corn kernels thawed (or 2 corn cobs husked)

1 cup sliced radish

1 ripe avocado diced

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 jalapeno peppers seeded and thinly sliced



Preheat the grill to high. Rub steak with oil. Sprinkle with chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Place the steak on the grill and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the steaks over and continue to grill for 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare (an internal temperature of 135 degrees F); 5 to 7 minutes for medium (140 degrees F); and 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150 degrees F).

Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes before slicing across the grain.

For the salad bowls, divide the lettuce, corn, radish, avocado, green onion and feta among 4 bowls. Equally divide the steak among the bowls. Drizzle with desired amount of dressing, garnish with jalapeno peppers, and serve.

Avocado Crema

2 large avocados ripe

1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

3 Tbsp. lime juice from 1 large lime or 2 small limes

½ tsp. maldon sea salt or kosher salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper

Place Greek yogurt, avocados, lime juice, and all seasoning in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth.

Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir of Food City shows us some great recipes for a quick and nutrient packed taco night.

Taco Meal

1 Lb. Ground Chuck (80% Lean)

1 Old El Paso Dinner Kit (8.4-14 Oz.)

1 Food Club Shredded Cheese (8 Oz.)

1 Head of Lettuce

Add to cart for a boost of nutrients for Taco Night

ShortCuts fajita peppers and onions

4 -sweet corn on the cob

16 oz can low sodium black beans

1 avocado, sliced for topping

Taco Recipe

Cook beef in 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat 6 to 7 minutes, breaking up and stirring; drain. Stir in water and Seasoning Mix; heat to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Unwrap taco shells. To heat in OVEN, place shells on cookie sheet and pull apart slightly. Bake at 325°F for 6 to 7 minutes until crisp. (To heat in MICROWAVE, place shells on microwavable plate. Fan out, overlapping slightly. Microwave on High 45 seconds until warm.) Remove tortillas from bag. To heat in MICROWAVE, place stack of tortillas on microwavable plate. Cover with microwavable paper towel. Microwave on High 30 to 45 seconds until warm. (To heat in OVEN, wrap tortillas in foil; place on cookie sheet. Bake at 325°F for 10 minutes until warm.) Spoon beef filling into taco shells and onto tortillas. Top with desired toppings.

Oven Roasted Corn on the Cob

4 ears corn, husk and silk removed

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 425℉ In a small bowl, combine butter and seasoning. Set aside. Place corn individually with foil paper, top with butter, and brush with taco seasoning. Wrap the corn in aluminum foil. Repeat with the remaining corn, then place on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning the tray halfway through roasting. Remove and serve slightly cool.

Fajita Vegetables

ShortCuts fajita vegetables

1 clove Minced Garlic

2 Tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ Lime

1 tsp Chili Powder

½ tsp Cumin

½ tsp Oregano

¼ tsp Black Pepper

¼ tsp Salt