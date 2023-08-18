(WJHL) Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir of Food City gives us some easy, healthy ideas for back to school snacks.

Sheet Pan Kodiak Cakes

Sheet pan pancakes from mix are easy to make, customizable, perfect for feeding a crowd and can be made in just 15 minutes. This recipe uses Kodiak Cakes pancake mix for extra nutrition and protein.

2 ½ cups Kodiak Power Cakes mix

dash of cinnamon (optional)

2 eggs

2 cups low fat milk

1 tablespoon oil or butter, melted

toppings of your choice – can use strawberries, blueberries, and chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees.

Grease your pan with oil, or melted butter. Place pan in oven to allow oil or butter to heat.

In a large bowl, add the pancake mix, a dash of cinnamon, eggs, and milk. Mix until just combined.

Pour the pancake batter into your prepared sheet pan and spread it evenly across the pan with a spatula. Then top with your choice of add-ins (just sprinkle them right on top of the batter). Strawberries, blueberries, and chocolate chips are a delicious combination!

Bake the pancakes for 12-14 minutes. You’ll know the pancakes are done when you stick a toothpick in the center and it comes out clean. The pancakes should be a very light, golden brown. Be careful not to overcook!

Cut the sheet pan pancakes into squares and serve with your choice of toppings: syrup, honey, or peanut butter.

California Grape Trail Mix

Back-to-school snacks should feature a rainbow of colors. Try this quick recipe which delivers some fiber and features vitamin K-rich California grapes. Recipe courtesy of Grapes of California.