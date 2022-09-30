Chef Julie Voudrie shows us how to make this fall dessert using fresh apples and yummy spices.

Spice Cake

Yields 2 full 9 inch cakes (plus a little leftover)

Heat oven to 350F. Grease, line, and flour 2 9-inch pans.

In a mixer, cream together well:

2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups white sugar

Add one at time, mixing well after each one,

4 egg yolks

Mix in2 teaspoons vanilla and 3/4 teaspoon rum flavoring (my addition)

In another bowl, whisk together:

3 cups cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 teaspoons salt

Turn mixer on low, and add the dry ingredients, alternating with

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

In another mixer bowl, beat until frothy

4 egg whites

Then slowly add

1/2 cup sugar

and keep beating on high until you have stiff peaks.

Carefully fold egg whites into your cake batter, until all of the egg whites are completely mixed in. I have a very slow setting on my mixer to help with this, but I still finish by hand, using a large rubber spatula.

Fill your 2 pans (about halfway) and bake at 350F until cake edges pull back from the pan and the center is baked through and/or toothpick is clean when you test the center.

Let the cakes cool for about 15 minutes then remove from pans. They should be completely cool before torting as described in the assembling notes above. Cakes can be wrapped and frozen for several months before use. For the assembled cake, you can use all 4 resulting layers instead of the three I used, or just nibble on the extra layer when the kids aren’t looking.

Roasted Apple Filling

6 apples (about 2 ½ pounds)

½ cup white sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons AP flour

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (more if needed for tartness)

¾ tsp apple pie spice

¼ tsp salt

2 tablespoons butter

Peel, core, and thinly slice your apples. I used Granny Smith and Mutzu, but other varieties can work. Place sliced apples into a large bowl and add all the other ingredients, except for the butter. Spread apples evenly onto a half sheet, or other baking pan with some sides, to hold in the juices. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until apples are fork-tender and cooked through. For this recipe, I used a food processor to puree the cooked apples until they had slight chunks. Use right away, or keep refrigerated until ready to be used in cakes, pies, as a topping, etc.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Beat together in a mixer:

1 1/2 8-ounce boxes of cream cheese, room temp.

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temp.

Add in slowly

1 lbs powdered sugar (3 1/2 cups)

Finish by mixing in

2 teaspoons vanilla

Refrigerate unused frosting and return to room temperature to make it easy to spread.

Salted Caramel Sauce

Follow this link:https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1017749-bobby-flays-salted-caramel-sauce

Chef Julie Voudrie shows us how to layer and frost this Apple Spice Layer Cake.

